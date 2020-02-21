The Horrible Effects Of Bullying

Have you heard this heart-wrenching story of Quaden Bayles, a 9-year-old Australian boy born with a form of dwarfism . . . who’s suicidal because of the bullying he’s subjected to at school.   Quaden’s mother was so fed up she posted a video of her son crying and saying he wants to kill himself.   She also asked for suggestions, because apparently nothing she’s tried has stopped the bullying.   Well, a bunch of celebrities have reached out, including comedian Brad Williams, who is also a little person.  He started a GoFundMe to get Quaden to Disneyland.   He was asking for $10,000, but he’s already raised way over 10-times that.   Some posted videos for Quaden, like Hugh Jackman… He said quote, “You are stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what, you’ve got a friend in me.”   Vincent D’Onofrio Tweeted, quote, “You’re an example to all, every one of us out in the world.  Myself and my children have gained strength from u.  U are so powerful to me.  YOU ARE A GIANT AMONG MEN.”

