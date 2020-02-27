The House Of Retro Please Featured Video Of The Day!

Got this request from Jason listening on the Sunny 1o79 app! Get it in your app store if you don’t have it!

“Shadows of the Night” is a song composed by D.L. Byron explicitly for the 1980 film Times Square, which tells the story of two young runaways in New York City, but it did not make it into the movie and Byron’s own record label rejected it, claiming the song “wasn’t commercial enough. Who was the dope who made that decision!? Sheesh!

In 2014, the song was featured in the enhanced version of the video game Grand Theft Auto V on the in-game radio station Los Santos Rock Radio.

In 2015, the song was featured at the end of the Halloween episode of The Goldbergs!