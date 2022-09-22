The Human League releasing five-LP colored-vinyl box set in November

Virgin/UMG

The Human League is releasing a new limited-edition colored-vinyl box set featuring four LPs and an EP issued on the Virgin Records label from 1981 through 1990 on November 11.

The Human League: The Virgin Years is a five disc collection that features 1981’s Dare pressed on blue vinyl, the 1983 Fascination EP on green vinyl, 1984’s Hysteria on yellow vinyl, 1986’s Crash on red vinyl and 1990’s Romantic? on clear vinyl.

The box set can be preordered now at Amazon and uDiscoverMusic.

Dare was The Human League’s third studio album and marked the start of the group’s second, more pop-oriented incarnation, which was led by singer/keyboardist Philip Oakey and showcased female vocalists Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley.

The record, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, featured the chart-topping “Don’t You Want Me Baby” as well as the top-10 U.K. hits “Love Action (I Believe in Love)” and “Open Your Heart.”

The Fascination EP included the hit singles “(Keep Feeling) Fascination” and “Mirror Man.”

Hysteria featured three tunes that reached the top-20 of the U.K. singles tally: “The Lebanon,” “Life on Your Own” and “Louise.”

Crash, a collaboration with the hit-making production duo of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, featured the group’s second Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, “Human.”

Finally, Romantic? — which brought the band’s stint on Virgin to a close — featured the top-40 single “Heart Like a Wheel.”

