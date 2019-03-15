The Identity of Local man who was Shot and Killed Thursday has been Released

Authorities in Delray Beach have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night.

According to the report, 29-year-old Verlon Foster, a who was said to be homeless, was shot and killed near a home on the 200 block of N.W. 7th Ave.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting and authorities say the shooter is still at large.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Delray Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at 561-243-7800.