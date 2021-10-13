The Importance of Breast Cancer Screening with Mary J. Blige

Our very own Ron Hersey had the chance to speak with Mary J. Blige about the importance of breast cancer screening! Listen to the full interview here:

With health issues still top of mind for many people, singer-songwriter, actress and philanthropist Mary J. Blige is encouraging Black women to prioritize and act to achieve annual breast cancer screening starting at age 40.

Through the P.O.W.E.R. of Sure, Mary, along with the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI), RAD-AID and Hologic, Inc. is helping to raise awareness about the disparities Black women face for mammography screening and encourage Black women to get screened.

The P.O.W.E.R. of Sure campaign is designed to address existing health disparities and associated mammography screening rates among Black women across the nation through:

A website, including a video featuring Mary J. Blige addressing the barriers Black women face when it comes to screening, along with additional video testimonials from Black women on this topic BWHI.org.

Myth busters featuring common myths and facts about mammography screening

Educational resources and FAQs regarding the importance of early detection

Informative content regarding what to expect when getting a mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic

Additionally, as part of the campaign, Hologic is funding comprehensive mammography screening programs at multiple healthcare facilities across the nation in areas of need – including sites in DC, Chicago, Denver and Seattle, among others – to help increase access to screening for Black women. These programs provide access to Hologic’s Genius 3D Mammography exam, as well as diagnosis and treatment services for women who have breast cancer detected.

Sponsor: Hologic