The Incredible Hulk (1978-1982)

Dr. David Banner is a widowed scientist caught in the middle of an experiment gone bad. As a result, whenever Banner gets extremely upset or stressed out, he turns into a huge green monster called the Incredible Hulk, with awesome strength and rage to match. To keep from being discovered, Banner lives a nomadic life, traveling from town to town in search of a cure and helping people where he can, all the while trying to avoid suspicious reporter Jack McGee, who wants to expose Banner and the Hulk. “Don’t make me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry,” Banner warns McGee in more than one episode.