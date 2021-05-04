Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Here some news sure to make some oldies music fans feel truly old: The Jackson 5‘s Jackie Jackson celebrates his 70th birthday today.

Jackie is the oldest member of the legendary sibling Motown group from Gary, Indiana, which formed during the mid-1960s and also originally featured his younger brothers Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

After signing to Motown in 1968 and releasing their debut album the following year, The Jackson 5 quickly became one of the biggest pop groups in the world. The band’s first four singles all reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970 — “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You save” and “I’ll Be There.”

While Michael sang lead on most Jackson 5 songs, Jackie contributed occasional brief lead parts to some of the tunes, perhaps most notably on “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”

In 1973, Jackie released a self-titled debut solo album, although the record had little chart success.

In 1976, The Jackson 5 changed its name to The Jacksons after Jermaine temporarily left the group to focus on a solo career, and the youngest Jackson brother, Randy, officially joined as his replacement.

In 1981, Jackie and Michael co-wrote “Can You Feel It,” which became a top 30 hit for The Jacksons on Billboard R&B chart. He also co-wrote “Torture,” which reached #17 on the Hot 100 in 1984.

In 1989, Jackie released his second solo album, Be the One, which peaked at #84 on Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums tally.

Jackie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame as a member of The Jackson 5 in 1997 and 1999, respectively.

He continues to perform with his brothers Tito, Jermaine and Marlon in The Jacksons.

