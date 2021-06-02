The Jackson 5’s Tito Jackson to release new blues album featuring Stevie Wonder, Marlon Jackson & more

Gulf Coast Records/Hillside Global

Tito Jackson has got the blues! The co-founding member of The Jackon 5 and The Jacksons will release his second solo album, Under Your Spell, a star-studded collection of blues tunes, on August 6.

The album features guest appearances from a variety of music stars, including his brother and band mate Marlon Jackson, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, The O’Jays‘ Eddie Levert and blues artists Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Neal and Bobby Rush.

Tito lent his skills as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and arranger to the record.

Under Your Spell will be available for pre-order starting July 9, and the album’s first single, “Love One Another,” will be released that day.

The tune is described as “the perfect antidote for today’s times of doubt and trepidation,” and features Tito joined by Marlon and others on vocals, as well as harmonica by Wonder.

Under Your Spell is a follow-up to Tito’s 2016 debut solo effort, Tito Time.

Here’s the full track list of Under Your Spell:

“Wheels Keep Turning”

“Love One Another”

“I Like It”

“Under Your Spell”

“Dyin Over Here”

“Big Leg Woman”

“You’re Gonna Push Me Too Far”

“That Kind of Love”

“Rock Me Baby”

“All in the Family Blues”

“I Got Caught (Loving in the Dream)”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.