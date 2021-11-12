The Jacksons’ Marlon Jackson invites fans to “have a party on the water” on 2022 Ultimate Disco Cruise

Courtesy of The Jacksons; Courtesy of StarVista LIVE

The Jacksons are among the many famous artists who will be performing on the 2022 edition of the Ultimate Disco Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on February 26 and visits two Mexico locales — Cozumel and Costa Maya — before returning to port on March 3.

The famed sibling group are making their return to the seagoing dance-music extravaganza after previously playing the cruise in 2020. Marlon Jackson tells ABC Audio that he and his brothers had “a really great time doing this cruise the first time,” so they’re looking forward to doing it again.

“[T]he people were nice, made me feel welcome, and made us feel at home,” Marlon notes.

Alongside The Jacksons on the lineup are KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool & the Gang, The Spinners, The Ohio Players, Rose Royce, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Thelma Houston, A Taste of Honey, Hues Corporation and many more.

About The Jacksons’ performances on the cruise, Marlon says, “I think we’re adding a couple of different songs that we didn’t do last time.” Regardless of what the band plays, he insists, “We’ll have fun onstage. It’s all about just having fun.”

Marlon also points out that he and his brothers did an autograph-signing session on the last cruise, adding, “I’m sure we’ll probably do the same [on this one].” In addition, he expects to take part in a meet-and-greet session with fans, something he also did on the last cruise.

For fans considering going on next year’s Ultimate Disco Cruise, Marlon urges, “Come out and just have a great time…Have a party on the water!” He also points out that fans can get a discount on the price of the cruise by using the promo code “JACKSONSFAN.”

For more details, visit UltimateDiscoCruise.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.