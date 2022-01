The Jamaican Bobsled team is back for the first time in 24 years! Jamaica is sending a 4-man bobsled team to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing next month for the first time in over two decades after qualifying on Monday. In addition to making a return to the event, Team Jamaica is also sending athletes in the two-man bob and the women’s monobob, marking the first time in Olympic history that Jamaica has qualified in 3-bobsled events.