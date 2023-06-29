Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

The Jetsons Have Arrived

Could flying cars actually be a thing soon?  One just got approved for testing by the FAA for the first time ever:  A company called Alef is behind it.  People are excited, because it takes off VERTICALLY like a helicopter.   That means you wouldn’t need a long stretch of road to use as a runway.  You could take off in the middle of a traffic jam . . . fly past the traffic . . . then land and keep driving.   It also looks like a car.  So it’s not just a helicopter that they’re CALLING a “car.”  They unveiled their “Model A” prototype last fall, and they’ve been taking pre-orders.  They’re expected to cost $300,000.  Even with that price tag, a bunch of people have already put down deposits.  You can get in line for $150, or skip the line and join their “Priority Queue” for $1,500.     It might be a while before we see them on the roads though . . . or ABOVE the roads.  They’re only approved for test flights right now.  So the FAA gets to decide when and where those tests can happen.