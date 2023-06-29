The Jetsons Have Arrived

Could flying cars actually be a thing soon? One just got approved for testing by the FAA for the first time ever: A company called Alef is behind it. People are excited, because it takes off VERTICALLY like a helicopter. That means you wouldn’t need a long stretch of road to use as a runway. You could take off in the middle of a traffic jam . . . fly past the traffic . . . then land and keep driving. It also looks like a car. So it’s not just a helicopter that they’re CALLING a “car.” They unveiled their “Model A” prototype last fall, and they’ve been taking pre-orders. They’re expected to cost $300,000. Even with that price tag, a bunch of people have already put down deposits. You can get in line for $150, or skip the line and join their “Priority Queue” for $1,500. It might be a while before we see them on the roads though . . . or ABOVE the roads. They’re only approved for test flights right now. So the FAA gets to decide when and where those tests can happen.