“The Joker” is wild! Steve Miller Band schedules two-show Las Vegas stand in May

Courtesy of Live Nation

The Steve Miller Band will travel from “Swingtown” to Sin City this spring to play a two-show engagement at Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort on May 13 and 14.

Tickets for concerts at the resort’s Venetian Theatre will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

An artist pre-sale will be available starting Tuesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. PT, while Live Nation customers and members of The Venetian Resort’s Grazie loyalty program can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 2, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, the box offices at the resort, and by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller and his backing group are preparing to return to touring for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

So far, the band has only two other confirmed performances on their itinerary — a May 15 headlining appearance at the Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, and an August 22 concert at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.