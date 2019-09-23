The Jonas Brothers are suckers for 'Friends': Watch new spin on show open:

Peggy SirotaIn honor of Sunday's 25th anniversary of the debut of Friends, The Jonas Brothers recut their video for "Sucker" into a reworking of the iconic sitcom's opening.

As "I'll Be There for You" plays, we see Nick, Joe and Kevin, and their respective wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, romping through a series of goofy scenes grabbed from the "Sucker" video. Each of the six are introduced with their names onscreen in the Friends font, and amazingly, it all works.

"The One Where The Band Got Back Together," the group captioned the video. "Happy 25th anniversary @FRIENDS!"

In other JoBro news, Joe wasn't able to accompany Sophie to the Emmy Awards on Sunday due to the group's Happiness Begins tour, but he did pay tribute to her on his Instagram stories, writing, "I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you."

Nick, meanwhile, wrote, "8 seasons of brilliant work. Congrats on your Emmy nomination...rooting for you tonight."

Sophie was up for Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, but she lost to Ozark star Julie Garner.

