The Jonas Brothers have the soundtrack to your virtual graduation party

Courtesy of the Jonas Brothers via Spotify

By ANDREA DRESDALE and CARENA LIPTAK, ABC News

For the graduates of 2020, celebrations look a whole lot different now that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for friends and family to mark the milestone in person. But The Jonas Brothers are one of a number of artists who've come together to make the experience special with a new, personally-curated playlist on Spotify.

For their playlist, “Jonas Brothers' Class of XX" -- after the name of their current single, "X" -- Nick, Joe and Kevin have chosen current party tracks, classics and songs whose messages sum up the moment, like Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," "Memories" by Maroon 5, "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus," "How Far We've Come" by Matchbox Twenty, "End of the Road" by Boyz II Men, "A Moment Like This" by Kelly Clarkson, and "We Are the Champions" by Queen.

Of course, the Bros' latest singles, "X" and "Five More Minutes," are included, as is their classic, "Year 3000."

The “Class of Bootleggers” playlist is part of the Spotify Yearbook, a group of artist-curated playlists. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, country star Luke Combs and more are also offering their own selections.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.