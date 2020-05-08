The Jonas Brothers will host a barbecue for you for the All-In Challenge

Miller Mobley

Miller MobleyThe Jonas Brothers are the latest musical artist to accept the All-In Challenge for COVID-19 relief.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are offering fans the chance to win a post-quarantine barbecue with the group and the winner’s friends. The trio will fly to one lucky winner’s hometown for the day. In addition to hosting the barbecue, they’ll also spend time with the winner giving back to a charity of their choice.

In a video message detailing the prize, Joe volunteers himself to do a DJ set for the barbecue and says Kevin will flip the burgers and Nick will breakdance.

"I'm no good behind the barbecue, but I'll give it my best shot,” Nick admits. “Hopefully, I don't burn the hot dogs and the burgers."

You can enter to win by donating as little as $10. One hundred percent of the money raised from the sweepstakes will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.