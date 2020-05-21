The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum re-opens for Lighthouse Climbs to the public May 30th after being closed since March 16

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum is once again welcoming visitors with the re-opening of its iconic waterfront destination, on Saturday May 30th. Guests can enjoy exploring the historic grounds, climbing the 1860 Lighthouse and visiting the Gift Shop. During this first-phase reopening, the Lighthouse & Museum will limit days and hours of operation to: Thursday through Sunday, 10 am – 4pm, with the last Lighthouse grounds admission at 3 pm.

Honoring the Lighthouse Keeper tradition of keeping people safe, additional measures to ensure a healthy experience for everyone will be in effect during this phase. Visitors must wear a mask while climbing or waiting to climb the Lighthouse, at the entrance, and in the Gift Shop. Only 10 Lighthouse climbers will be permitted at a time and social distancing is required throughout the site, including at the top.

The Lighthouse & Museum will host two Members Days on May 28 & 29 to welcome back supporters of the nonprofit’s preservation efforts prior to the public opening. Anyone interested can become a member on those days by joining in the Gift Shop upon arrival. Membership includes free admission year-round, but those joining or renewing will receive an additional 3 months in celebration of the 160th Lighthouse Anniversary. Memberships at the Family level or above will receive a special red Lighthouse umbrella as a gift.

The History Museum, Tindall Pioneer House and Keeper’s Workshop exhibits will remain closed during this phase due to the limited interior space. Guests will receive a Museum voucher for a complementary return visit when the Museum re-opens at a later date.

Guided and group tours will not be offered during the initial reopening, but visitors may download the Lighthouse smartphone app with audio tours of the historic grounds in English, French or Spanish. A ‘Charlie Pierce’ children’s tour option is also available on the free app.

Additional safety measures at the Lighthouse & Museum include frequent cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day, hand sanitizer stations at strategic locations for guests, and staff requirements to wear face coverings.

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum honors and shares the heritage and mission of the early Lighthouse Keepers who endeavored to keep strangers and friends alike safe at all costs. In that tradition we ask our visitors to cooperate fully with Lighthouse rules to keep the experience open, safe, and enjoyable for everyone.

For more information and details on what visitors need to know before arriving, visit https://www.jupiterlighthouse.org/plan/hours-ticket-prices-directions-include-special-notices/.

About the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum :

Open Thursday – Sunday, 10am-4pm. Visit our website for more information. www.jupiterlighthouse.org. Operated by the Loxahatchee River Historical Society a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and managing partner in the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area, National Conservation Lands. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, 500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter, FL 33469

This activity is conducted under permit from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and occurs all or in part on public lands administered by the BLM within the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area.