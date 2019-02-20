The Kardashian Curse Strikes Again as Tristan Allegedly Cheats with Kylie’s BFF

It looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are over for good.
TMZ says the reality star broke up with the NBA player, right after reports surfaced that he cheated on her with her sister, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.
This is not the first time Thompson has been in hot water for allegedly cheating on Kardashian.
Video surfaced of the Cleveland Cavelier’s baller just a few weeks before she was due to give birth to their daughter.
Kylie has yet to react to the news…and Jordyn lives with her.

