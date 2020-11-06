The Keatons Are Back! Family Ties Cast to Reunite!!!

The Keatons have reunited and for a good cause. Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Michael J. Fox, Tina Yothers, Marc Price and Scott Valentine will come together for Stars In The House. Stars in the House supports The Actors Fund. The fund helps anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support, buying groceries, paying rent, doctor’s bills, etc. The stream is Tuesday night and you can watch on YouTube’s Stars in The House channel or on People magazine’s Facebook or Twitter feed. Who was your favorite cast member on Family Ties?