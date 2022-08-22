The ‘Kellyoke’ Search Is On!

Kelly Clarkson Brings ‘Kellyoke’ Search to New York City Ahead of New Season

Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show is kicking off a new season in a big way with a “Kellyoke” talent search in New York City.

Clarkson has converted a tour bus into a sound studio where fans can sing along with her hit song, “Since U Been Gone.”

The bus will go to several cities, and the best signers will join Kelly when she kicks off her new season on September 12 at 3:00 p.m. on NBC for a huge karaoke session.

Do you think you could go lyric for lyric with Kelly Clarkson?