The Kentucky Derby Is Postponed, But The ‘Kentucky Turtle Derby’ Is Still On

The Kentucky Derby was scheduled to take place this weekend before it was postponed to September.  But fans can still tune it for another historic race – one that takes a bit longer. The Kentucky Turtle Derby, billed as the “slowest eight minutes in sports”, is still on for this weekend, featuring turtles like Seattle Slow, Sir Hides-A-Bunch, and Galapa-GO!. The race, which actually takes place in Chicago, will air on YouTube at 7pm on Saturday – with Kentucky Derby announcer Larry Collmus calling the action. Do you plan on tuning in?  Which turtle is your pick to win?

