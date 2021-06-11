The Killers confirm new Bruce Springsteen collaboration, “Dustland,” to be released June 16

Danny Clinch; Denise Truscello/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen will be featured on a new tune by The Killers called “Dustland” that, according to a post on the modern rockers’ social media sites, will be released on Wednesday, June 16.

The band also has posted a link to pre-save the digital track, as well as a 10-second clip of an apparent music video for the tune showing both Springsteen and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers singing.

The Killers first teased the news of the collaboration on Thursday, when they tweeted, “We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with.” They added that they would be posting different clues leading up to the announcement, and encouraged fans to submit their guesses via TheKillersMusic.com/GuesstheFeature.

The first clue was a photo of a Ferris wheel on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, boardwalk, accompanied by the caption, “This city is down on the boardwalk and also the title of a song by our mystery artist.” The Boss, of course, wrote a song called “Atlantic City” that appeared on his 1982 album Nebraska.

However, after reports emerged Thursday that Springsteen had called in to his radio show and revealed that he and The Killers were working on a new song together, the band then unveiled the new details about the tune.

“Looks like the cat’s out of the bag,” a message tweeted by The Killers late Thursday reads. “When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement.”

