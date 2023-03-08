The Killers & The Black Keys to headline Bourbon & Beyond

Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

The 2023 Bourbon & Beyond Festival returns to Louisville, Kentucky, in September, with The Killers and The Black Keys among this year’s headliners.

The festival is set for September 14 to 17 at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, with a lineup of over 50 artists, including Brittany Howard, The Black Crowes, Bastille, The Gaslight Anthem, Inhaler, The Avett Brothers, Spoon and Blondie.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More info and the complete lineup can be found at bourbonandbeyond.com.

