The King reigns at the box office: ‘Elvis’ edged out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Warner Bros. Pictures

It was a dogfight at the box office over the weekend, but in the end, Elvis downed Top Gun: Maverick.

Newly revised numbers quoted by Variety show that Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis Presley biopic beat Tom Cruise‘s sequel by around a million bucks.

The trade reports that Elvis made $31.1 million in its first weekend in theaters, while Top Gun: Maverick brought in $29.6 million in its fifth weekend in theaters. Earlier estimates had the movies tied at $30.5 million apiece.

That said, don’t feel bad for Tom: Maverick is the star’s biggest hit of his long career and flew past the billion-dollar mark at the global box office after just a month.

