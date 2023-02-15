The Kinks celebrating 60th anniversary with new compilation, ‘The Journey – Part 1’

BMG

The Kinks are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year, and marking the occasion with a two-year celebration that kicks off next month with a new compilation album, The Journey, that will be released in two parts.

The Journey – Part 1, dropping March 24, features songs handpicked by The Kinks’ Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory. Songs on the album include hits like “You Really Got Me,” “Waterloo Sunset,” “All Day and All of the Night” and more.

Songs on the release are broken down into four different themes, including “songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl,” “songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the backside,” “days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times,” and “a new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl.”

“Ask yourself the question, is this journey really necessary?…….Yes!” Ray shares, speaking of the album, while Dave adds, “I’m delighted with what I think is an inspiring selection of timeless and magical Kinks music.”

The Journey – Part 1 will be released in a variety of formats including 2-CD and 2-LP editions that will include a booklet with photos and personal track-by-track notes from the band. There will also be a digital and HD digital release.

The Journey – Part 2 is expected to come out later this year, with other events and activities celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Kinks happening throughout 2023 and 2024.

