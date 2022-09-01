The Kinks’ Dave Davies releasing companion compilation to his new memoir next week

Red River Entertainment

Dave Davies recently published a candid new memoir titled Living on a Thin Line, and now the founding Kinks lead guitarist is set to release a companion musical compilation with the same title.

Living on a Thin Line is a 13-track collection that will be released on CD on Friday, September 9, while a two-LP vinyl version is due out on January 13, 2023, four days before the physical version of his autobiography will be published in the U.S. The CD and vinyl editions can be preordered now at Amazon.

The album features a selection of previously released solo studio recordings and live performances, as well as brand-new mixes of two of Dave’s songs created by his son Simon.

The new mixes are of “This Is the Time,” a track from Davies’ 2007 album Fractured Mindz, and of a live version of the Dave-penned 1971 Kinks tune “Strangers” that he performed at a 1999 concert in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Among the other songs on the compilation are “The Lie!,” “Displaced Person” and “Fortis Green” from 2002’s Bug; “This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)” and “Cradle to the Grave” from 2018’s Decade, a collection of unreleased tracks Dave recorded during the 1970s; and rerecorded versions of The Kinks’ “Death of a Clown” and “Susannah’s Still Alive” that appeared on Dave’s 1998 Kinked album.

The new album also includes three performances from Dave’s 2000 concert album Rock Bottom: Live from The Bottom Line — versions of The Kinks’ “Look Through Any Doorway,” “Living on a Thin Line” and “You Really Got Me.”

Davies’ Living on a Thin Line book was released via physical formats in the U.K. — and digitally worldwide — in July.

Here’s the full track list of the Living on a Thin Line compilation:

“The Lie!”

“Displaced Person”

“Fortis Green”

“This Precious Time” (Long Lonely Road)”

“Cradle to the Grave”

“Strangers” (Live) (2022 Edit)

“Death of a Clown”

“Susannah’s Still Alive”

“Unfinished Business”

“Look Through Any Doorway” (Live)

“Living on a Thin Line” (Live)

“You Really Got Me” (Live)

“This Is the Time” (2022 Edit)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.