The Kinks' Dave Davies says people should "think positively" and "find creative ways of moving ahead" in 2021

With 2020 coming to a close, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies is reflecting on the turbulent year while also maintaining a positive attitude about the future.

With touring on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tells ABC Audio that he’s “dying to get back on the stage again,” but notes that, since it’s still uncertain when it will be safe to return to playing live, “we just have to think positively and find creative ways of moving ahead in the New Year.”

Davies adds, “Let’s hope we all survive and we can move positively ahead into the future…[I]t’s a time to be optimistic, I think, and try and do everything in the most positive way we can. There’s no point being sour about things, because it drains our energy.”

As for how he’s keeping positive and staying healthy during the pandemic, Dave says, “I do a lot of yoga, a lot of meditation. It’s a good time to meditate, guys. Focus on the things that we want, not necessarily the things that we’ve got. Let’s move forward with our thoughts and our creativity and our spiritual life.”

Of course, this period has seen people with opposing political viewpoints directing a lot of anger toward each other, with this vitriol often exacerbated by media coverage.

Davies notes, “We’re constantly being reminded about things that are wrong with people and humanity. What about encouraging the good and the noble and the high aspirations behind human beings? I think it’s where we need to go.”



As for his 2021 plans, Dave recently told ABC Audio that he’ll release an archival tune called “21st Century” in June that he co-wrote in 1992 with songwriting legend Gerry Goffin.

