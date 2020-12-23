The Kinks' Dave Davies shares holiday video, delays archival 1992 single's release until June

Credit: Rebecca Wilson

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies is spreading some holiday cheer in a new Christmas-themed video message he’s posted on YouTube.

In the minute-long clip, Davies appears wearing a mask, declares “Merry Christmas to everybody,” and then sings a little snippet of “Jingle Bells.” The video’s also graphically enhanced with imagery including Christmas ornaments, a Christmas tree, holly and snow.

As the clip proceeds, Dave also wishes fans a Happy New Year, and we then see multiple images of Davies as he sings a line from his 1970 Kinks song “Strangers,” while a digital Santa hat and beard appear on his face and head.

As the video comes to an end, we hear Dave sing a bit of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and then say, “Let’s hope next year will be great.” We also see a pic of Davies with a Santa hat photoshopped onto his head.

Meanwhile, Davies has revealed to ABC Audio that the previously unreleased song he co-wrote with late legendary pop lyricist Gerry Goffin in 1992, “21st Century,” that he recently announced would be issued as digital single in February 2021, now will be released in June.

Davies befriended Goffin while living in the Los Angeles area during the early 1990s, and the two collaborated on the tune together after Gerry told Dave he’d wanted to write a song for Bob Dylan.

Davies recorded a demo of the song but never released the track, and the tape wound up in a storage unit for years. Dave tells ABC Audio that he rediscovered the recording last year and decided to finally release it.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.