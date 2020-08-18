The Kinks' Dave Davies taking part in Twitter listening party for his 2020 Record Store Day release

Green Amp Records/Red River Entertainment

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies will help fans celebrate the August 29 release of a limited-edition 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of his Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line album by taking part in a Twitter listening party that’s scheduled for Monday, August 24, at 12 p.m. ET.

The album will be re-released as a two-LP set pressed on silver and red vinyl on August 29 as part of the first date of the three-date 2020 Record Store Day campaign.

During the listening event, which is being presented by Newbury Comics, Davies will be on hand to chat about the reissue and to field fans questions. Fans can submit their queries via Twitter by using the hashtag #DaveDaviesxNewbury.

Rock Bottom: Live at The Bottom Line, which originally was released in 2000, was recorded at a 1997 solo club show Davies played in New York City. The album features renditions of Kinks classics such as “Tired of Waiting,” “All Day and All of the Night” and “You Really Got Me, a variety of deep cuts from Dave’s famous band, select tunes from his solo career and a few covers, as well as some onstage banter.

The new vinyl version features updated packaging that includes previously unseen photos from the concert.

As previously reported, this year’s Record Store Day will be spread across three different days, dubbed RSD Drops, because of the COVID-10 pandemic — August 29, September 26 and October 24.

Here’s the album’s track list:

Disc One:

Side A

“I Need You”

“She’s Got Everything”

“Beautiful Delilah”

“Creeping Jean”

“Good to see yer!”

“Look Through Any Doorway”

“Love Me Till the Sun Shines”

Side B

“Tired of Waiting”

“The kiss”

“Milk Cow Blues”

“Imaginations Real”

“Dave’s got his reading glasses”

“Wicked Annabella”

“Picture Book”

Disc Two:

Side A

“Death of a Clown”

“All the Kinks songs”

“Too Much on My Mind”

“Strangers”

“Psycho Lounge”

“One Night with You”

“Living on a Thin Line”

Side B

“All Day and All of the Night”

“Encore”

“Money”

“David Watts”

“I’m Not Like Everybody Else”

“You Really Got Me”

