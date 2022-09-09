The Kinks’ deluxe 50th anniversary ‘Muswell Hillbillies’/’Everybody’s in Show-Biz’ reissue released today

BMG

The latest installment of The Kinks‘ series of expanded 50th anniversary reissues, which focuses on two of the legendary U.K. band’s albums — 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies and 1972’s Everybody’s in Show-Biz – Everybody’s a Star — was released today.

The collection is available in multiple formats and configurations, including a box set featuring six vinyl LPs, four CDs, a Blu-ray, a 52-page hardback book, a badge, glossy photos and more.

Muswell Hillbillies was a loose concept album that found Kinks frontman Ray Davies reflecting on growing up in the London area of Muswell Hill, while also celebrating the American music and culture that influenced him.

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, Ray’s younger brother, tells ABC Audio, “I can’t listen to … Muswell Hillbillies without thinking of great heroes of mine, like Hank Williams and Lead Belly and all these incredible American artists that captured mine and Ray’s imagination.”

One of the best known tracks on Muswell Hillbillies is “20th Century Man,” which Dave considers “a colossal song.”

Everybody’s in Show-Biz – Everybody’s a Star is a double album that features a disc of studio tracks and a live disc recorded at New York’s Carnegie Hall in March 1972. The studio portion includes the classic song “Celluloid Heroes.”

“Celluloid Heroes,” of course, is a reflective homage to some famous actors who were immortalized with stars on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Honestly, Ray, to his great credit, wrote a masterpiece, I think,” Dave says. “I like the way he sings it, because it’s … a bit yearning, like he’s lost, but he isn’t.”

The box set features remastered versions of the two albums, as well as 11 new remixes by Ray Davies. The Blu-ray contains an unseen 15-minute 1971 home movie shot and narrated by Ray.

For more details, visit TheKinks.info.

