The Kinks premiere new remastered version of "Lola," companion animated music video

The Kinks have debuted a new remastered stereo version of their classic hit, “Lola,” which will appear on the forthcoming deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of the legendary U.K. band’s 1970 studio album, Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, due out December 18.

“Lola” originally was recorded in May 1970, and the new remaster was created using the original HD master tapes by Kinks engineer Andrew Sandoval, with input from Kinks frontman and main songwriter, Ray Davies.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

In addition, a new animated “Lola” music video featuring the updated audio has premiered at The Kinks’ official YouTube channel. The clip brings a comic book to life to tell the song’s story, of a naïve young man who has a romantic evening with the beautiful Lola, who isn’t who she — or he — appears to be.

In 1970, “Lola” reached #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #2 on the U.K.’s singles chart.

As previously reported, the Lola Versus Powerman reissue will be released in multiple formats and configurations. A deluxe box-set edition features three CDs, including a remastered stereo mix of the album, alternate mixes and versions of songs, B-sides, session tapes, live performances, BBC recordings, demos, medleys and segments boasting new conversations between Ray and Kinks guitarist Dave Davies.

The box set also contains two seven-inch vinyl discs featuring the singles “Lola” and “Apeman”; a 60-page hardback book with notes, new quotes from the band members, rare photos and memorabilia; a “1970 diary of activities”; and four glossy Kinks photo prints.

The reissue also is available as a single CD, a two-CD set, a heavyweight vinyl LP and digitally.

Visit TheKinks.info for more details.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.