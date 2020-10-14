The Kinks releasing 50th anniversary 'Lola Versus Powerman' reissue in December

BMG

The Kinks have unveiled full details about the expanded 50th anniversary reissue of their 1970 concept album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, which will be released on December 18 in multiple formats and configurations.

Among the versions is deluxe-edition box set featuring three CDs, including a remastered stereo mix of the original album, alternate mixes and versions of songs, B-sides, session tapes, live performances, BBC recordings, and demos and medleys offering new conversations between Kinks members Ray and Dave Davies.

The box set also contains two seven-inch vinyl discs featuring the singles “Lola” and “Apeman”; a 60-page hardback book with notes, new quotes from the band members, rare photos and memorabilia, and a “1970 diary of activities”; and four glossy Kinks photo prints.

If you pre-order the collection from The Kinks’ official store, you’ll get an exclusive bonus vinyl “Lola” single and an enamel pin.

In advance of the reissue, The Kinks have released one of the bonus tracks as a digital single and via streaming services — a new medley created by Ray Davies called “The Follower/Any Time 2020” that incorporates previously unreleased versions and excerpts of several Lola Versus Powerman tracks, plus spoken-word segments and sound effects.

The reissue also is available as a single CD, a two-CD set, a heavyweight vinyl LP and digitally.

Released in November 1970, Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One featured the enduring hit “Lola,” which peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ray notes, “The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes. The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend.”

Here’s the deluxe box sets track list:

CD 1

“The Contenders”

“Strangers”

“Denmark Street”

“Get Back in Line”

“Lola”

“Top of the Pops”

“The Moneygoround”

“This Time Tomorrow”

“A Long Way from Home”

“Rats”

“Apeman”

“Powerman”

“Got to Be Free”

Alternate Versions

“Lola” (Mono Single Mix)

“Apeman” (U.K. Mono Single Mix)

“Rats” (Mono Single Mix

“Powerman” (Mono Mix)

“Apeman” (Alternate Version, Stereo)

“The Moneygoround” (Alternate Version, Mono)

CD 2: Alternate Versions/New Medleys & Mixes/Demos/Film Soundtrack

“This Time Tomorrow” (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix)

“Top of the Pops” (2020 Mix)

“Lola” Radio Spot, Edit (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“Got to Be Free” (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“The Contenders” (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“The Good Life” (2020 Mix)

“Apeman” (Unplugged Live Version)

“Get Back in Line” (Live Version)

“Marathon” (Edit, from The Long Distance Piano Player)

“Got to Be Free” (Edit, from The Long Distance Piano Player)

“Lola” (Ray Davies & Band with The Danish National Chamber Orchestra & The Danish National Vocal Ensemble)

“The Good Life”

“Apeman” (U.S. Mono Single Mix)

“Moments” (2020 Mix)

“This Time Tomorrow” & Cassette Demos Medley (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

CD 3: Alternate Versions/New Medleys & Mixes/Demos/Live

“Get Back in Line” (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“Rats” (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“Rats” (2020 Mix)

“Powerman” (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“Powerman” (2020 Mix)

“The Contenders” (Instrumental Demo)

“Anytime”

“A Long Way from Home” (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“A Long Way from Home” (Live, Austin City Limits, 2006)

“Strangers” (Ray’s Kitchen Sink)

“Strangers” (2020 Stereo Mix)

“The Way Love Used to Be” (2020 Monitor Mix)

“Apeman” (Morgan Studios Run-Through)

“Radio Spot/Live, Queens College, Flushing, NY, 1971

“The Follower”/”Any Time 2020” (featuring “Any Time” by The Kinks)

Seven-Inch Singles

Single 1: “Lola”/”Berkerley Mews”

Single 2: “Apeman”/”Rats”

By Matt Friedlander

