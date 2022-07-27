The Kinks releasing box set celebrating 50th anniversary of two early-’70s albums

BMG

The Kinks have announced plans for the latest in a series of expanded 50th-anniversary reissues, this one focusing on two of the lauded U.K. band’s albums — 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies and 1972’s Everybody’s in Show-Biz – Everybody’s a Star.

The collection, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released on September 9 in multiple formats and configurations, including a box set featuring six vinyl LPs, four CDs, a Blu-ray, a 52-page hardback book, a badge, glossy photos and more.

Additionally, remastered versions of Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s in Show-Biz will be released as standalone CD and LP packages, while a two-CD set featuring both albums and select bonus remixes will also be available.

Muswell Hillbillies found The Kinks reflecting on growing up in the London area of Muswell Hill and celebrating the American music and culture that influenced them. The album includes the gem “20th Century Man.”

Everybody’s in Show-Biz – Everybody’s a Star was a double album that featured a studio disc of new songs and a live disc recorded at the band’s two-show engagement at New York’s Carnegie Hall in March of 1972. The studio portion includes the classic singles “Celluloid Heroes” and “Supersonic Rocket Ship.”

The box sets, LPs and CDs feature remastered versions of the two albums as well as 11 new remixes by Kinks frontman Ray Davies. The Blu-ray contains an unseen 15-minute 1971 home movie shot and narrated by Ray.

In advance of the collection’s arrival, a new edit version of “Celluloid Heroes” has been released as a digital video, while a companion video boasting archival footage of the band has been posted on YouTube.

For more details, visit TheKinks.info.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.