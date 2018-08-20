“The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time”. Did You Watch? I Did!

So so so so so so?!!? What did you think? I loooooooooooooove the Sharknado franchise! They’re some of my absolute favorite movies! So bad, they’re hilariously awesome!! The cameos, the nonsense, the SHARKNADO’S!

But…..I have to admit, I didn’t love the last one. I really feel they need to do another one to redeem themselves. I also find Gil – Fin and April’s son – to be so utterly annoying I find myself always hoping he’ll be eaten by a shark.

I’m not going to give anything away in case you haven’t seen it. But if you’re a Sharknado lover like me, I fear you’re going to be disappointed.

Which did you like best?