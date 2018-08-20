“The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time”. Did You Watch? I Did!

So so so so so so?!!?  What did you think?  I loooooooooooooove the Sharknado franchise! They’re some of my absolute favorite movies!  So bad, they’re hilariously awesome!! The cameos, the nonsense, the SHARKNADO’S!

But…..I have to admit, I didn’t love the last one.  I really feel they need to do another one to redeem themselves.  I also find Gil – Fin and April’s son – to be so utterly annoying I find myself always hoping he’ll be eaten by a shark.

I’m not going to give anything away in case you haven’t seen it.  But if you’re a Sharknado lover like me, I fear you’re going to be disappointed.

Which did you like best?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Rod Stewart and Bonnie Tyler to Team Up Ramen Stolen! IMO…A College Student Is The Perp! Win a 3-day/2-night vacation to The Florida Keys! Bahamas Labor Day Flyaway John Travolta and Olivia Newton Reunite for Grease 40th Anniversary Celebration New in theaters this weekend
Comments