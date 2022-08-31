The late David Bowie to be honored with plaque on London’s Music Walk of Fame

Dave Benett/Getty Images

David Bowie will be the latest artist honored with a stone plaque on The Music Walk of Fame, the London attraction in the city’s Camden Town district, which is renowned for its musical history.

Variety reports that the unveiling ceremony will be held on September 15, followed by a private event that’s expected to be attended by the late rock legend’s friends, fans and musical associates.

Bowie, who was born in the Brixton section of London, performed at Camden’s famed Roundhouse venue three times with his early band The Hype. His unveiling will take place one day before the new officially sanctioned Bowie film Moonage Daydream opens in IMAX theaters. The movie will then get a wider release on September 23.

“David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk of Fame,” says Music Walk of Fame founder Lee Bennett. “Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the U.K. and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy.”

He adds, “We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

In November 2019, The Who became the first artist inducted into The Music Walk of Fame. They were followed by Madness, Soul II Soul and the late Amy Winehouse. In addition to featuring plaques honoring significant people from the music world, The Walk of Fame also serves as a virtual museum — with an app that uses augmented-reality technology to enhance visitors’ experience.

You can visit TheMusicWalkofFame.com for more information.

