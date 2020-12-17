The late Eddie Money's family files wrongful death lawsuit against hospital that treated him

Credit: Kevin Foley

The family of the late Eddie Money has filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California’s Keck Hospital, charging the facility with medical malpractice and wrongful death, according to Billboard.

Money died at age 70 on September 13, 2019, while he was being treated for stage 4 esophageal cancer.

The magazine reports that the 11-page complaint, which was filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that doctors and medical personnel at the hospital failed to properly diagnose and treat Money’s condition.

The lawsuit, which was launched by Eddie wife and five children, claims that from June 4 to September 13, 2019, while Money was receiving treatment for a heart issue and other conditions, the hospital staff “negligently, recklessly and carelessly examined, diagnosed” his condition, and that contributed to his “untimely and unnecessary death.”

According to the suit, Eddie’s condition got worse after he was released from the hospital, as he experienced a persistent infection and fever and eventually had to be readmitted to Keck’s cancer center. The Money’s family is seeking loss of earnings, medical expenses and other damages.

Prior to Money’s death, Eddie and his family starred in the AXS TV reality series Real Money.

By Matt Friedlander

