The Latest Disney Holiday Singalong Lineup Announced

Disney announced their third installment of their Singalong. Ryan Seacrest will return as host and be joined by an A List ensemble. Katy Perry will sing I’ll Be Home for Christmas. Ciara will sing, Rockin Around the Christmas Tree. BTS will sing, Santa Claus is Coming to Town. Leslie Odom, Jr will sing, What’s This. Just to name a few. Theater fans will also get a treat as casts from The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen will come together for a special performance of Let it Go. The special will help raise awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign and three other charities that give back to families and communities in need. What is your favorite Holiday song?