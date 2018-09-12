The Latest on Hurricane Florence, Helene and TS Isaac

The National Hurricane Center is warning about life-threatening storm surge and dangerous flooding from Hurricane Florence along the east coast.

The category 4 storm is expected to make landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday and some areas along the coast could see a 13-foot storm surge.

Once it moves inland, forecasters are worried it could stall out, dumping as many as 35 inches of rain on parts of the Carolinas.

Meanwhile, the ASPCA warned that people should make sure to include their pets in any emergency plans in preparation for the storm.

As Hurricane Florence barrels toward the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center says two other storms are weakening. In the eastern Atlantic, Hurricane Helene’s top winds are 90 miles an hour, dropping it to Category 1 and forecasters expect it will be downgraded to a tropical storm tomorrow. Tropical Storm Isaac’s top winds are down to 60 miles an hour as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea.

South Florida beaches will start feeling the impact of Florence today with an increased rip current risk in Palm Beach County today, and beaches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties could experience the same thing tomorrow. There could also be moderate beach erosion and minor flooding along the coast.

