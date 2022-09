At this weekend’s D23 convention, Disney finally dropped a teaser for the highly anticipated live-action version of “The Little Mermaid”. It’ll star Halle Bailey as Ariel. Halle is an American singer and actress. She is best known for being one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe, together earning five Grammy Award nominations since 2018. The movie will be out March 26th, 2023.