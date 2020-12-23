The Little Things

We haven’t talked about new movie releases in a very long time, but this one looks phenomenal. It stars 3 Academy Award winners! Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in the psychological thriller.

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should be a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. It hits theaters and HBO-Max on January 29th