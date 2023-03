This may be a bit of “Beatles” history that you DID NOT know about. Yoko Ono, fed up with her husband John Lennon, gave him the green light and suggested he spend some time in Los Angeles with their assistant! Her name is May Pang. She has a new documentary hitting theaters next month. Here’s the trailer. Of Note: It’s called “The Lost Weekend: A Love Story”. The weekend turned into 18 months. It opens April 13th. Will you go see it?