“The Love Boat” Is Coming Back! …As A Reality Dating Show.

Hollywood continues to leave no existing intellectual property unmolested. CBS is turning “The Love Boat” into a reality dating show.

It’s called “The Real Love Boat”, and it’ll put a group of singles looking for love on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean. There will be destination dates and challenges to test new couples’ compatibility and chemistry.

And in the end, one winning couple will win a cash prize, plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

In order to make it at least SORT OF resemble the old TV series, there will be crew members like the Captain and the Cruise Director, who will play “pivotal roles” in the matchmaking.

The show will begin production this summer, and will air later this year.

