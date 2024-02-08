Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

The Love Boat Is Sailing Again

You can join Princess Cruises and set sail with cast members from the original show.  It’ll happen this August, as you’ll spend 7-days at sea with Doc, Bernie Kopell; Gopher, Fred Grandy; Bartender Isaac, Ted Lange; and Vicki Stubing, Jill Whelan.  (Here’s the theme while you talk about the cruise.)   Of Note:  It sails out of NYC, goes to New England and Canada.  The original cruise director, Julie, played by Lauren Tewes, won’t be onboard.  She left the show battling a serious cocaine addiction.  Captain Stubing, Gavin MacLeod, died in 2021.