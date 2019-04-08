The Magic Word at the Box Office This Weekend Was “Shazam!”

Shazam had a good weekend at the box office! When you add the advanced screening sales, domestic sales and international sales the movie made $158.6 million ($53 million domestically) A domestic opening of $53 million may seem low for the comic book world but Shazam was a less expensive movie to make than other Marvel and DC movies because it relied less on special effects to create the movie. Rounding out the top 5 of box office movies for the weekend, #2 Pet Sematary, #3 Dumbo, #4 Us and #5 Captain Marvel. How did Shazam compare to other Marvel/DC movies?