The Mamas & The Papas' debut album being reissued on black and colored vinyl in January

Geffen/UMe

The Mamas & The Papas‘ chart-topping 1966 debut album, If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears, will be reissued as a vinyl LP on January 29, 2021.

The record introduced the world to the harmony-rich talents of the folk-rock quartet, which featured Cass Elliott, Denny Doherty, John Phillips and Michelle Phillips.

The 12-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, is available widely on black vinyl, while a limited-edition version pressed on opaque-yellow vinyl also can be purchased exclusively at uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.

If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears was released in February 1966 and reached #1 on the Billboard 200 in May of that year. The album features two of the group’s most enduring songs, “Monday, Monday” and “California Dreamin’,” which peaked at #1 and #4, respectively, on the Hot 100. It also includes such other original gems as “Got a Feelin'” and “Go Where You Wanna Go,” as well as covers of The Beatles‘ “I Call Your Name,” Bobby Freeman‘s “Do You Wanna Dance” and the Jerry Lieber–Phil Spector-penned “Spanish Harlem.”

The album has gone on to sell more than a million copies in the U.S.

The reissue of If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears boasts the album’s original cover, which shows the band’s members in a bathtub together, clothed, but was censored at the time because the image also included a toilet.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

Side A

“Monday, Monday”

“Straight Shooter”

“Got a Feelin'”

“I Call Your Name”

“Do You Wanna Dance”

“Go Where You Wanna Go”

Side B

“California Dreamin'”

“Spanish Harlem”

“Somebody Groovy”

“Hey Girl”

“You Baby”

“The ‘In’ Crowd”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.