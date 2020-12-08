The Mamas & The Papas' debut album being reissued on black and colored vinyl in January

The Mamas & The Papas‘ chart-topping 1966 debut album, If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears, will be reissued as a vinyl LP on January 29, 2021.
The record introduced the world to the harmony-rich talents of the folk-rock quartet, which featured Cass Elliott, Denny Doherty, John Phillips and Michelle Phillips.
The 12-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, is available widely on black vinyl, while a limited-edition version pressed on opaque-yellow vinyl also can be purchased exclusively at uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.
If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears was released in February 1966 and reached #1 on the Billboard 200 in May of that year. The album features two of the group’s most enduring songs, “Monday, Monday” and “California Dreamin’,” which peaked at #1 and #4, respectively, on the Hot 100. It also includes such other original gems as “Got a Feelin'” and “Go Where You Wanna Go,” as well as covers of The Beatles‘ “I Call Your Name,” Bobby Freeman‘s “Do You Wanna Dance” and the Jerry Lieber–Phil Spector-penned “Spanish Harlem.”
The album has gone on to sell more than a million copies in the U.S.
The reissue of If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears boasts the album’s original cover, which shows the band’s members in a bathtub together, clothed, but was censored at the time because the image also included a toilet.
Here’s the album’s full track list:
Side A
“Monday, Monday”
“Straight Shooter”
“Got a Feelin'”
“I Call Your Name”
“Do You Wanna Dance”
“Go Where You Wanna Go”
Side B
“California Dreamin'”
“Spanish Harlem”
“Somebody Groovy”
“Hey Girl”
“You Baby”
“The ‘In’ Crowd”
