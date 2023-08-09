The Man Who Brought Us The “Cha Cha Slide” Has Passed

DJ Casper, known for his hit song with an accompanying dance, “Cha Cha Slide,” has died at 58. Casper’s wife Kim says her husband was diagnosed with both kidney and liver cancer in 2016. He died this past Monday morning. DJ Casper was born Willie Perry Jr. in Chicago on May 31, 1965. He created the “Cha Cha Slide,” which was originally called “Casper Slide Pt.1” back in 1998 for his nephew, a trainer who intended to use the dance song in fitness classes. The song was picked up by a local radio station and then began to go viral throughout Chicago, and eventually, all of America. The song also gained international success, even topping the U.K. Singles Chart in 2004. Beyond the “Cha Cha Slide,” Casper released three albums, including “I Love You” in 2022 and went on tour with James Brown.