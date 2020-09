Today Disney Plus and Lucasfilm gave fans their first look at the much-anticipated second season of their hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The first photos show Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and of course, we see The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian Season Two premieres on the Disney Plus streaming service on October 30. What character(s) do you hope to see debut in the second season? Who is your favorite character so far?