Disney Plus and Lucasfilm have given us our first look at the much-anticipated second season of their hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The first photos show Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and of course, we see The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Apparently, things were so secretive that the actors were taken on and off the set in hooded garments to hide the sets! And many scripts were just the one actor’s part so the plot oldn’t be given away! The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on the Disney Plus on October 30.