The Many Faces of Nancy Pelosi During SOTU

It was a busy night for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who invited President Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in her house chamber.

Pelosi stood up, clapped, pursed her lips and rolled her eyes as the President laid out all the accomplishments of his administration.

Soon enough, Twitter was ablaze with comments about the SOTU. But, as ever, the public were quickly picking up on the minutiae, including the president’s “wildly crooked tie” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s paper-shuffling.

US Vice President Mike Pence lets President Trump set up and take first ~15 minutes of State of the Union address with wildly crooked tie. Makes no move to tell him. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/sdIUAJac5C — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 6, 2019

In fact, throughout the address, Pelosi’s facial expressions and reactions (which were, as Trump’s political rival, naturally negative ones) were widely seized upon by viewers.

But it was her seemingly mocking applause at the end of Trump’s speech that prompted a Twitter storm, with the “Pelosi clap” quickly trending and becoming a meme.