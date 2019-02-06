The Many Faces of Nancy Pelosi During SOTU

It was a busy night for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who invited President Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in her house chamber.
Pelosi stood up, clapped, pursed her lips and rolled her eyes as the President laid out all the accomplishments of his administration.

Soon enough, Twitter was ablaze with comments about the SOTU. But, as ever, the public were quickly picking up on the minutiae, including the president’s “wildly crooked tie” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s paper-shuffling.

In fact, throughout the address, Pelosi’s facial expressions and reactions (which were, as Trump’s political rival, naturally negative ones) were widely seized upon by viewers.
But it was her seemingly mocking applause at the end of Trump’s speech that prompted a Twitter storm, with the “Pelosi clap” quickly trending and becoming a meme.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Delray Beach is a Straw-free Zone, Unless you Ask Texas Man Dies After Vape Pen Explodes The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/6/19 President Trump Addresses the Nation in his Second SOTU Address Once imprisoned pastor to attend State of Union as special guest Gov. DeSantis eliminates scholarship waitlist for children with special needs
Comments