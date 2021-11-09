At this point. the name Mariah Carey and Christmas are synonymous with each other.
Mariah is launching a new Christmas collection and it will be available at Walmart and Target.
Her collection includes toys and clothes for dogs, throw pillows, socks, blankets, stockings, slippers, wrapping paper, ornaments and more.
What is your favorite Mariah Carey holiday item?
Beth
By Beth |
The Mariah Carey Holiday Collection Available at Target & Walmart
