The Masked Singer Announces Season 4 Premiere

Date Season 4 of The Masked Singer will return to Fox on September 23rd. There will be a sneak peek on September 13th after the NFL doubleheader. Some of the costumes you will see in season 4 are a gremlin, seahorse, broccoli, baby alien, popcorn and jellyfish to name a few. Nick Cannon will return as host. One of the judges, Ken Jeong will return and will receive his own show after The Masked Singer. I Can See Your Voice will be hosted by Ken. Of the last three seasons, what was your favorite Masked Singer costume?